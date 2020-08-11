Global  
 

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Why's the world sceptical?

Russia has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine and it has been named 'Sputnik V'.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the vaccine was effective and said that one of his daughters had already been inoculated.

The vaccine is administered in two doses and consists of two serotypes of a human adenovirus, each carrying an S-antigen of the new coronavirus, which enter human cells and produce an immune response.

However, concerns have been raised from several quarters over the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Several countries including the US, Canada and Germany have raised questions over the vaccine and said that vaccine production is not a race.

What makes matters murky is that the approval comes even before the start of a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial.

The World Health Organisation said any stamp of approval on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate would require a rigorous safety data review.

So why is the world sceptical about Russia's 'Sputnik V'?

Watch this video to find out.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gam-COVID-Vac Gam-COVID-Vac Viral vector vaccine based on human adenovirus


Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012 and de facto dictator of Russia since early 2000

Russia Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Before Final Testing

Russia Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Before Final Testing

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the country had successfully manufactured the world's first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik-V.

HHS Secretary Azar casts doubt on Putin's virus vaccine claim

 Alex Azar says the push to develop a COVID-19 vaccine isn't "a race to be first" and notes the supposed Russian vaccine is far from finished with its testing.
Russia's unproven Covid-19 vaccine will be available to other countries by November, funder says. But safety concerns remain

 (CNN)Russia's coronavirus vaccine will be gradually rolled out to high-risk people before a mass vaccination of Russians begins in October, the head of the group
Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Swimming wild boar gives German beachgoers a scare

 A swimming wild boar surprised sunbathers in Germany after taking a dip in the Baltic Sea before charging through the crowded beach. (Aug. 12)
 
Coronavirus in Europe: Infections surge in Germany and Spain

 From travel restrictions to rules on mask-wearing, here's a look at how Europe is handling the pandemic.
Trial biker explores museum on two wheels [Video]

Trial biker explores museum on two wheels

Trial biker Adrian Guggemos showed off his expertise on speed and precision through the Technik Museum Sinsheim in Germany.

Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit [Video]

Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit

Nuno Espirito Santo says nobody is blaming Raul Jimenez for missing a penaltyas Wolves’ first European quarter-final in 48 years ended in heartbreakagainst Sevilla. A season that started on July 25, 2019 in the secondqualifying round against Crusaders ended in front of empty stands in Germany,where their 59th match of the season proved a step too far. Lucas Ocamposbroke Wolves’ resolve in the 88th minute to give Sevilla a deserved 1-0 winand Europa League semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday.

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

WHO says Lebanese COVID-19 response hard after blast [Video]

WHO says Lebanese COVID-19 response hard after blast

World Health Organization officials on Wednesday warned that Lebanon's COVID-19 response plan has become more difficult to implement in the aftermath of the massive blast that rocked the capital Beirut.

WHO wants to review Russian COVID-19 vaccine safety data

 The World Health Organization said any WHO stamp of approval on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate would require a rigorous safety data review, after Russia announced
Alyssa Milano: Hair Loss Caused By COVID-19 [Video]

Alyssa Milano: Hair Loss Caused By COVID-19

A growing number of COVID-19 survivors often referred to as "long-haulers" — people who've been experiencing symptoms for months instead of the average of two weeks the World Health Organization (WHO) says is the usual span — have been sharing their personal experiences with the disease on social media. Oftentimes, they reveal that they're suffering from symptoms that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) do not indicate as COVID-19 symptoms, like hair loss.

WHO discussing COVID-19 vaccine with Russia [Video]

WHO discussing COVID-19 vaccine with Russia

The World Health Organization and Russian health authorities are discussing the process for possible WHO prequalification for its newly approved COVID-19 vaccine.

