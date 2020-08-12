Annapolis Gets 40,000 Mask Donations From Chinese City Changsha
A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Maryland's capital city amid the coronavirus pandemic.
My Washington News RT @fox5dc: Annapolis gets 40,000 mask donations from Chinese city https://t.co/kp6DCYOsEh 4 minutes ago
FOX 5 DC Annapolis gets 40,000 mask donations from Chinese city https://t.co/kp6DCYOsEh 16 minutes ago
Michael W. Chapman A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Maryland’s capital city amid the cor… https://t.co/UJ8xy8A7Lp 34 minutes ago
Shannon Tomlinson RT @wjz: A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Maryland's capital city amid the coronavirus pandem… 2 hours ago
WJZ | CBS Baltimore A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Maryland's capital city amid the cor… https://t.co/GPUCIYtdKG 2 hours ago
WJZ | CBS Baltimore Annapolis Gets 40,000 Mask Donations From Chinese City Changsha https://t.co/2tPltGYcXw https://t.co/8EZry7q42Z 3 hours ago
DMV 🦠 Annapolis gets 40,000 mask donations from Chinese city https://t.co/AScwJP93WI 3 hours ago