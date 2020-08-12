Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Annapolis Gets 40,000 Mask Donations From Chinese City Changsha

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Annapolis Gets 40,000 Mask Donations From Chinese City Changsha

Annapolis Gets 40,000 Mask Donations From Chinese City Changsha

A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Maryland's capital city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyDCANews

My Washington News RT @fox5dc: Annapolis gets 40,000 mask donations from Chinese city https://t.co/kp6DCYOsEh 4 minutes ago

fox5dc

FOX 5 DC Annapolis gets 40,000 mask donations from Chinese city https://t.co/kp6DCYOsEh 16 minutes ago

ChapmanCNSNews

Michael W. Chapman A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Maryland’s capital city amid the cor… https://t.co/UJ8xy8A7Lp 34 minutes ago

acaciaa

Shannon Tomlinson RT @wjz: A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Maryland's capital city amid the coronavirus pandem… 2 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Maryland's capital city amid the cor… https://t.co/GPUCIYtdKG 2 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Annapolis Gets 40,000 Mask Donations From Chinese City Changsha https://t.co/2tPltGYcXw https://t.co/8EZry7q42Z 3 hours ago

DMV_Coronavirus

DMV 🦠 Annapolis gets 40,000 mask donations from Chinese city https://t.co/AScwJP93WI 3 hours ago