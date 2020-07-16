Aubain appears in court

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 14 minutes ago

The prosecution asked for more time to gather Aubain's medical information and do a psychiatric evaluation.

Murder suspect Naythen Aubain appeared in court virtually on Wednesday.

They set another virtual court date for september 17th.

Aubain is accused of killing his 90- year-old grandmother, katerine aubain, and their 87-year-old landlord, jane wentka, in utica in january of 2019.

