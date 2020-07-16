Aubain appears in court
Aubain appears in court
Murder suspect Naythen Aubain appeared in court virtually on Wednesday.
The prosecution asked for more time to gather Aubain's medical information and do a psychiatric evaluation.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Landlord...appeared, virtually, in oneida county court this morning.
Naythan aubain's appearance was via skype.
The prosecution asked r me time to gatr some medical information on aubain, so a psychiatrist could do a complete evaluation, including blood tests.
They set another virtual court date for september 17th.
Aubain is accused of killing his 90- year-old grandmother, katerine aubain, and their 87-year-old landlord, jane wentka, in utica in january of 2019.
A southern tier man has been charged with manslaughter....afte r his two