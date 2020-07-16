Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aubain appears in court

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Aubain appears in court

Aubain appears in court

Murder suspect Naythen Aubain appeared in court virtually on Wednesday.

The prosecution asked for more time to gather Aubain's medical information and do a psychiatric evaluation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Landlord...appeared, virtually, in oneida county court this morning.

Naythan aubain's appearance was via skype.

The prosecution asked r me time to gatr some medical information on aubain, so a psychiatrist could do a complete evaluation, including blood tests.

They set another virtual court date for september 17th.

Aubain is accused of killing his 90- year-old grandmother, katerine aubain, and their 87-year-old landlord, jane wentka, in utica in january of 2019.

A southern tier man has been charged with manslaughter....afte r his two




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Utica murder suspect appears in court [Video]

Utica murder suspect appears in court

Naythen Aubain, the Utica man accused of killing dismembers his grandmother and their landlord, appeared in court this week.

Credit: WKTVPublished