BSF patrols Chenab River ahead of Independence Day in J-K

BSF Jawans intensify patrolling along international border in Jammu



The Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers are on high alert at the international border with Pakistan in Jammu region. The soldiers are doing their routine patrolling with promptness to stop any infiltration activity from the Pakistani side. The neighbouring country continuously tries to infiltrate the terrorists inside Indian borders. Irrespective of seasons, these BSF soldiers guard the borders for the country by risking their lives. They are vigilant about any activity in the air, on the ground and also underground tunnels. BSF Jawans say they are alert 24x7 and 365 days to guard the borders and are ready for any challenge. The BSF Jawans are also vigilant about the drones as Pakistan has attempted many unsuccessful bids using drones for the infiltration and spying into Indian territory. A Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and some grenades, was shot down by the BSF along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 21. Pakistan is also sending illegal consignments of narcotics and drugs and is also indulged in infiltrating terrorist ranks.

