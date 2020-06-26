BSF patrols Chenab River ahead of Independence Day in J-K

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsal being held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. Contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, J-K Armed Police and others took part in the rehearsals. Cultural dance also being performed to mark India's 74th Independence Day. The upcoming Independence Day is significant as the Union Territory completed its first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. Before the abolition of Article 370 on August 5, Jammu and Kashmir used to have two flags -- one of the state and second of the nation.
India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Delhi's Red Fort to mark Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of his second consecutive term in office. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was held in Doda ahead of the Independence Day. The Tricolour flag was unfurled by Additional Dy Commissioner, Doda, Kishori Lal. A march past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also participated and presented cultural program at the event.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published
As Independence Day is a day ahead, security in the national capital has been strengthened. Strict vehicular checking is also being done in all parts of Delhi. The 74th Independence Day celebrations have been kept minimal in view of surging COVID cases in the country. 15 August will be marked by musical performances by Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.
Preparations are underway in Lucknow ahead of Independence Day, Vidhan Sabha has been decked up with tri-colour lights on August 13. Similar enthusiasm was not visible in the markets of the city. Shopkeepers and wholesalers of tri-colour flags and other decorative items of Independence Day were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to ANI, a local wholesaler said, "Sales are down this time in the absence of buyers as COVID-19 has restricted gatherings and public celebrations." Country will celebrate Independence Day on August 15.
The Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers are on high alert at the international border with Pakistan in Jammu region. The soldiers are doing their routine patrolling with promptness to stop any infiltration activity from the Pakistani side. The neighbouring country continuously tries to infiltrate the terrorists inside Indian borders. Irrespective of seasons, these BSF soldiers guard the borders for the country by risking their lives. They are vigilant about any activity in the air, on the ground and also underground tunnels. BSF Jawans say they are alert 24x7 and 365 days to guard the borders and are ready for any challenge. The BSF Jawans are also vigilant about the drones as Pakistan has attempted many unsuccessful bids using drones for the infiltration and spying into Indian territory. A Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and some grenades, was shot down by the BSF along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 21. Pakistan is also sending illegal consignments of narcotics and drugs and is also indulged in infiltrating terrorist ranks.
Massive protests took place in Muzaffarabad city of Pakitan occupied Kashmir. The protest was over mega-dams construction by Chinese firms. The dams are reportedly to be constructed on Neelum-Jhelum river. Protesters chanted slogans in support of Jhelum River. China Gezhouba Group Company will sponsor the $1.54 billion project. "We don’t have money to for food, how will we afford electricity. We oppose the plundering of our natural resources. 6000 Chinese military engineers have entered PoK. Who will pay for them, we don’t know what will happen to us," said PoK Activist, Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published