BSF patrols Chenab River ahead of Independence Day in J-K

BSF patrols Chenab River ahead of Independence Day in J-K

BSF patrols Chenab River ahead of Independence Day in J-K

Border Security Force (BSF) patrolled Chenab River along the International Border with Pakistan ahead of Independence Day.

They intensified patrolling on well equipped boats.

They were deployed to ensure safety at the International Border.

One of the BSF soldiers said, "We are deployed here 24x7.

I assure people of the country that they can live peacefully.

Yahaan ek parinda bhi par nahi maar sakta hai."

Chenab River Chenab River major river of India and Pakistan


Independence Day (India) Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August

Border Geographic boundary of a political entity or legal jurisdiction

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

