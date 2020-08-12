Global  
 

A Covid Health Check For Your Finances With Vestpod Founder Emilie Bellet

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Covid specific financial tips whether you have been furloughed, saved some cash or are one of many who find talking about money taboo.

Vestpd Founder Emilie Bellet has some tips to get your finances on track as a lot of us are feeling the squeeze after lockdown and not being entirely out of the pandemic.

