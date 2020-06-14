West London hit by thunderstorms, hail and flooding as heatwave breaks up
Footage from Twickenham in West London this afternoon (August 5) where a thunderstorm hit the area after several days of heatwave conditions with temperatures reaching above 30 degrees and wall-to-wall sunshine.
The sudden storm brought torrential rain, hail and localised flooding.
The footage shows two women hitting Twickenham Green to enjoy the downpour.
