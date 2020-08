Penguins Not Renewing Contracts Of Assistant Coaches Sergei Gonchar, Mark Recchi And Jacques Martin Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:20s - Published 7 minutes ago Penguins Not Renewing Contracts Of Assistant Coaches Sergei Gonchar, Mark Recchi And Jacques Martin The Pittsburgh Penguins say the contracts of assistant coaches Sergei Gonchar, Jacques Martin and Mark Recchi will not be renewed. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Penguins fire 3 assistants following quick playoff exit The Pittsburgh Penguinsโ€™ qualifying round loss to the Montreal Canadiens cost assistant coaches...

FOX Sports - Published 2 hours ago





Tweets about this