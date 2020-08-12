Global  
 

'SpongeBob' Voices Tom Kenny And Bill Fagerbakke On SpongeBob's Sexuality, Queer Representation

In June, Nickelodeon celebrated Pride with its LGBTQ+ characters including SpongeBob SquarePants which lead many to believe confirmation that SpongeBob is gay.

While speaking with the series voice actors Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke, the duo shares their reaction to the news.

"The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" - cast: Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Rodger Bumpass, Douglas Lawrence, Carolyn Lawrence, Jill Talley, Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Reggie Watts; Keanu Reeves

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run - cast: Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Rodger Bumpass, Douglas Lawrence, Carolyn Lawrence, Jill Talley, Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Reggie Watts; Keanu Reeves *Release date :* TBA 2021 *Synopsis :* SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the...
