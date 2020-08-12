'SpongeBob' Voices Tom Kenny And Bill Fagerbakke On SpongeBob's Sexuality, Queer Representation

In June, Nickelodeon celebrated Pride with its LGBTQ+ characters including SpongeBob SquarePants which lead many to believe confirmation that SpongeBob is gay.

While speaking with the series voice actors Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke, the duo shares their reaction to the news.