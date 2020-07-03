Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is crashing servers with its popularity

I dig PUBG. My kids are into Roblox and Minecraft. We’re all wildly in love with Fall Guys:...



Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Insanely Fun Fall Guys Courses



This little game of bean people and obstacle courses has captured our hearts! For this list, we’re looking at our favorite courses (or “Rounds”) in the adorable battle royale “Fall Guys:.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:44 Published 1 day ago Mint Tins Spelling Out COVID 19 Fall With Domino Effect



These guys decided to get creative during the lockdown and use old mint boxes to play out a trick. They placed them strategically next to each other while spelling out 'COVID 19'. As one of the guys.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:49 Published on July 6, 2020 Top 10 Best Upcoming New Video Game Franchises



The next generation of gaming consoles is going to bring with it some exciting new franchises! For this list, we’ll be looking at original games coming to current and next-gen consoles that are.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:34 Published on July 3, 2020