One person hurt in a possible shooting in Lafayette

Police are investigating a possible shooting in Lafayette.

A shooting that left one person hurt.

Lafayette police say it started with an incident at 4-th and owen street.

That's near the bilt- more tap room (and (bon-me) banh mi eatery.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:46 tuesday night at 14-th and king street.

A 38-year-old man was taken to the hosptial after being hit in the back.

His condition is (not known at this time.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call l-p-d or the wetip hotline at 800-78-crime.

