US polls: Kamala Harris' uncle on her Indian roots, views on Kashmir, CAA

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:43s - Published
Kamala Harris' uncle spoke to Hindustan Times' Rezaul Laskar about his niece's selection as the Vice Presidential candidate by US President-hopeful Joe Biden.

A day earlier, Biden, the Democratic candidate taking on incumbent President Donald Trump in the polls in November, announced that Harris, an American of Indian and Jamaican descent, would be his 'running mate'.

Gopalan Balachandran said that he sent his niece a congratulatory message saying her mother Shyamala would be proud of her.

He also spoke about her ideology, political views and individual strengths.

Balachandran spoke on Kamala's Indian roots, saying that she drew inspiration from her mother.

He added that one of her strong suits is standing her ground and being able to convince her opponents to join her side.

Kamala likes India but that doesn't mean that she'll give a 'free pass' to everything that the country does, he said.

Harris hasn't shied away from expressing her opinion on India's domestic issues like the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The United States of America will vote on November 3 in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and widespread anti-discrimination protests.

The US is the worst-hit country by the pandemic so far with over 50 lakh cases and 1.62 lakh deaths.

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator from California

Trump donated to Kamala Harris years ago. His campaign says it shows he's not racist.

 Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also gave money to Harris in the past.
CBS News

Fact check: Claims about Kamala Harris' comments on radio program inaccurate, lack context

 Memes about Kamala Harris' 2019 comments on her college days and hip-hop made to a popular radio program are missing context.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Rep. Clyburn reveals what Biden said to him before picking Harris

 House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, who spoke to Biden on Monday, said the choice was difficult up until the final days.
CBS News

How the Biden campaign can engage with Muslim voters ahead of the election

 Nadia Ahmad, an associate professor at Barry University School of Law and the co-founder of the Muslim Delegates and Allies Coalition, joined CBSN to discuss..
CBS News

Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris to make first joint appearance as Democratic running mates

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will make their first joint appearance Wednesday as the Democratic ticket challenging Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
USATODAY.com

Congressman Jim Clyburn on Joe Biden's historic choice of Kamala Harris for VP

 House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn joined CBSN to discuss Joe Biden's historic choice of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Clyburn reveals how he advised..
CBS News

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha promises better security arrangement for grassroots level elected leaders

 Newly-appointed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday promised better security arrangement for grassroots level elected leaders but..
IndiaTimes

Doctors with medical degree from PoK colleges can't practice medicine in India: MCI

 Medical degrees obtained from colleges located in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL) will not be registered under Indian Medical Council Act..
IndiaTimes
Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi [Video]

Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal. Authorities have imposed precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Children and NCC have been told to not join the event. Meanwhile, in Delhi, security was beefed up in Delhi ahead of Independence Day. Police were seen checking vehicles at several places in the capital. India will be celebrating 73rd Independence Day this year. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist arrested in J&K's Handwara; arms and ammunition recovered

 The Indian Army's 13th and 32nd Rashtriya Rifles, and 92nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation.
DNA

Hindustan Times Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper

'Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi's political vision': BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi [Video]

'Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi's political vision': BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad on the issue of the Ram Temple, the Covid pandemic and the way forward for India. Trivedi said that Ram Rajya was the political vision of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. He also said that the secular essence of the country is derived from the ideals of Lord Ram and added that all rights enjoyed by the citizens of India are inspired by the values of Lord Ram. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP also lauded PM Modi's handling of the Covid crisis and said that enough steps had been taken to bring the economy back on track in the wake of the pandemic. Trivedi said that Prime Minister Modi's popularity had increased during the last 6 months. He added that the policies of the Modi government would lead to India becoming an exporter of defence equipment soon. He also spoke on the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the country in the backdrop of the pandemic. Watch the latest episode of In Focus for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 15:14Published
Kerala plane crash: Why safety regulator says Calicut airport is safe [Video]

Kerala plane crash: Why safety regulator says Calicut airport is safe

In a conversation with Hindustan Times' national political editor, Sunetra Choudhury, Directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar said that the tabletop runway at Calicut Airport was long enough for the aircraft, however, a late touchdown may have caused the plane to overshoot the runway. On August 7, an Air India Express plane overshot the runway and fell into a valley where the aircraft split into two pieces. At least 18 people, including two pilots, were killed in the accident. There were 190 people onboard the Vande Bharat flight which was bringing back Indians stranded in Dubai due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:47Published
The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash [Video]

The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash

A day after the deadly plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety consultant, warns that other airports in India may see similar mishaps. Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, he said that Patna and Jammu are also 'dangerous airfields' and continue to operate despite flagging of safety issues. He also explained how 'tabletop' airfields, i.e. those which are constructed by flattening a hill, can be unsafe, mainly due to lack of extra space for airplanes in case of an emergency. Capt Ranganathan also explained why the Air India Express plane in Kozhikode didn't catch fire but broke in half, thereby preventing a higher casualty count. If the plane's wings had gotten damaged and fuel had spilt, then the chances of a fire breaking out would've been higher, he said. On August 7, at least 18 people died, including the two pilots, of a passenger plane which tried to land in Kozhikode amid inclement weather. It overshot the runway and fell into a valley. It was a part of the government's Vande Bharat mission, ferrying home Indians who were stranded in Dubai amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The tragedy occurred 10 years after a similar mishap in Mangalore. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:20Published
Kerala plane crash 'murder, not accident': Expert who flagged safety issues [Video]

Kerala plane crash 'murder, not accident': Expert who flagged safety issues

Aviation safety consultant Captain Mohan Ranganathan commented on the Kozhikode plane crash which killed at least 18 people, including the two pilots. Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, he said that this tragedy was 'murder, not an accident'. Capt Ranganathan was part of a panel which had submitted a report around 9 years ago highlighting risks at the Kozhikode airport. He said that the authorities knew that it was a dangerous airfield, and yet things were 'swept under the carpet'. He accused the top officials in the aviation sector - including the minister and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation - of being 'clueless'. Captain Ranganathan said that corruption in the civil aviation sector is very high, and that is why people 'get away with murder'. On August 7, an Air India Express plane overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport and split in half after falling into a valley. At least 18 people, including passengers and crew members, were killed. The flight was a part of the government's Vande Bharat mission, bringing home Indians stranded in Dubai due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:52Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. postal service shakeup sparks election fears [Video]

U.S. postal service shakeup sparks election fears

[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published
U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears [Video]

U.S. Postal Service shakeup sparks election fears

[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

Sarah Cooper, the viral Trump impersonator, is getting a comedy special on Netflix

 Image: Netflix

Sarah Cooper, the comedian who went viral this year on TikTok and Twitter for her political satire videos impersonating Donald Trump,..
The Verge

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Kamala Harris Crystallizes Trump’s View of Women

 As Ms. Harris joined the Democratic ticket, the president wasted no time calling her “nasty” and praising the “suburban housewife” he says will vote for..
NYTimes.com

Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 Law regarding citizenship rights for migrants to India

Shahnawaz Alam arrested after sufficient evidences were gathered: Lucknow DCP [Video]

Shahnawaz Alam arrested after sufficient evidences were gathered: Lucknow DCP

UP Congress Minority Cell chief, Shahnawaz Alam was arrested by police in Lucknow in connection with anti-CAA protest that happened on Dec 19, 2019. Speaking on it, Lucknow DCP (Central), Dinesh Singh said, "Shahnawaz Alam's name had appeared in case related to anti-CAA/NRC protest at Parivartan Chowk on 19th December 2019. The evidence was being gathered since then. He was arrested today after sufficient evidences were gathered. Further action will be taken accordingly."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
UP Congress Minority Cell Chief arrested in connection with anti-CAA protest [Video]

UP Congress Minority Cell Chief arrested in connection with anti-CAA protest

UP Congress Minority Cell chief, Shahnawaz Alam was arrested by police in Lucknow in connection with anti-CAA protest that happened on Dec 19, 2019. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and others arrived at Hazratganj Police Station following it. Police baton-charged to disperse the party workers. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "Government is scared, it is attempting to send Congress workers and officer bearers to jail after naming them in false cases. If they don't release him then we will do an agitation tomorrow."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

