US polls: Kamala Harris' uncle on her Indian roots, views on Kashmir, CAA

Kamala Harris' uncle spoke to Hindustan Times' Rezaul Laskar about his niece's selection as the Vice Presidential candidate by US President-hopeful Joe Biden.
A day earlier, Biden, the Democratic candidate taking on incumbent President Donald Trump in the polls in November, announced that Harris, an American of Indian and Jamaican descent, would be his 'running mate'.
Gopalan Balachandran said that he sent his niece a congratulatory message saying her mother Shyamala would be proud of her.
He also spoke about her ideology, political views and individual strengths.
Balachandran spoke on Kamala's Indian roots, saying that she drew inspiration from her mother.
He added that one of her strong suits is standing her ground and being able to convince her opponents to join her side.
Kamala likes India but that doesn't mean that she'll give a 'free pass' to everything that the country does, he said.
Harris hasn't shied away from expressing her opinion on India's domestic issues like the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
The United States of America will vote on November 3 in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and widespread anti-discrimination protests.
The US is the worst-hit country by the pandemic so far with over 50 lakh cases and 1.62 lakh deaths.
[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
