Portland DA won't prosecute low level protesting offenses

PROSECUTE PEOPLE WHO WEREARRESTED FOR LOW LEVEL OFFENSESAT PROTESTS.THAT INCLUDES DISORDERLYCONDUCT, INTERFERING WITH APOLICE OFFICER, AND CRIMINALTRESPASSING.HOWEVER - - PEOPLE WHO WEREARRESTED FOR DELIBERATEPROPERTY DAMAGE, THEFT, ORTHREAT OF FORCE WILL STILL FACECHARGES.DEMONSTRATORS HAVE PROTESTED INPORTLAND FOR OVER 70 DAYS IN AROW-- TO TAKE A STAND AGAINSTRACIAL INJUSTICE.AT LEAST 500 PEOPLE HAVE BEENARRESTED IN THE PAST FEWMONTHS.YOU CAN NOW CHOOSE WHO CAN

The DC office in Portland says it won't prosecute people who were arrested for low level offenses at protests.