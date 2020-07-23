Global  
 

Former Mexico president implicated in corruption scandal

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Former Mexico president implicated in corruption scandal

A former head of Mexico's state oil company has implicated former President Enrique Pena Nieto and his then-Finance Minister Luis Videgaray.


Enrique Peña Nieto Enrique Peña Nieto 57th president of Mexico

Mexico: Ex-President Enrique Peña Nieto accused of corruption and bribery

 Mr Lozoya was a former top official during Mr Peña Nieto's 2012 campaign, and head of the state-owned oil giant Pemex from 2012 to 2016. Mr Lozoya said Mr Peña..
That Mexican presidential jet is still on sale [Video]

That Mexican presidential jet is still on sale

The luxury presidential jet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to sell returned on Wednesday to Mexico, a year and a half after he sent it to the United States in search of a buyer. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

Luis Videgaray Caso Luis Videgaray Caso Mexican politician


