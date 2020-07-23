Former Mexico president implicated in corruption scandal
A former head of Mexico's state oil company has implicated former President Enrique Pena Nieto and his then-Finance Minister Luis Videgaray.
That Mexican presidential jet is still on saleThe luxury presidential jet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to sell returned on Wednesday to Mexico, a year and a half after he sent it to the United States in search of a buyer. Edward Baran reports.
Deji Sadiq Former Mexico president implicated in corruption scandal A former head of Mexico's state oil company has implicated… https://t.co/NldWM15lUi 1 week ago
GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS Former Mexico president implicated in corruption scandal: A former head of Mexico's state oil company has implicate… https://t.co/zKDJms97wn 1 week ago