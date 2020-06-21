Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown

From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Home minister Amit Shah was the first member of the Union cabinet to be infected.
Naik who is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Ayurved, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy (AYUSH), and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, is in home isolation.
In Maharashtra, over 11,300 police personnel have so far been infected.
While the death toll among Maharashtra cops has crossed 120, over 9,100 have recovered, and there are 2,000-plus active cases.
In West Bengal, the state government withdrew the order regarding complete lockdown on August 28.
However, lockdown orders remain in operation for August 20, 21, 27 and 31.
India's total case tally has crossed 23.29 lakh, while the death toll has crossed 46,000.
Over 16.39 lakh patients have been discharged so far.
In international news, the discovery of a new case after 102 days in New Zealand has led the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to say that postponement of the upcoming general elections is a possibility.
Meanwhile, the Russian government said that the first batch of its Covid vaccine is likely to be released within two weeks.
Russia has become the first country to declare a vaccine ready for use.
Watch the full video for more updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested coronavirus positive on August 10. Mukherjee had gone to the hospital for separate procedure, where he was diagnosed with coronavirus. He announced the news on his Twitter handle. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is also undergoing treatment for coronavirus.
From the testing of Union Home minister Amit Shah, to New Zealand completing 100 days without domestic transmission of the virus - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah is likely to be tested for Covid infection again in the next couple of days. He is currently admitted in a private hospital, Medanta, in Haryana's Gurugram. He reportedly continues to be asymptomatic and is working from his hospital bed. Maharashtra saw another big jump in cases with over 12,200 new infections being reported. This took the state's total tally past the 5.15 lakh-mark. In Madhya Pradesh, minister Vishvas Sarang tested positive for Covid infection. The news came just days after MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from hospital after recovering from the disease. India has so far reported a total of 21.53 lakh Covid cases with over 43,300 deaths. A little over 6.28 lakh cases are active, while over 14.8 lakh patients have been discharged. In international news, Paris has tightened rules regarding wearing of face masks. The French capital has reportedly made masks mandatory in certain crowded areas for people aged 11 and above. In the neighbouring United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called reopening of schools in September the government's moral responsibility. Watch the full video for other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference over COVID-19 situation in India on August 11 informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video conferencing with 10 states on August 11 asked them to increase their testing rate. Rajesh Bhushan said, "PM referred to the fact that there are states - Bihar, Gujarat, UP, West Bengal and Telangana where there's need to increase testing rate as positivity rate at present in these states is on higher side."
Hyderabad police personnel reported back to duty after recovering from coronavirus. At least 216 police personnel have come back on duty. They have received guard of honor. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar also came to encourage the officials.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in more than three months. Gloria Tso reports.
