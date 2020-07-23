Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police have said. The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven include the train's driver.
Chief Inspector Brian McAleese of the British Transport Police gives a brief statement following the derailment of a ScotRail passenger train near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning. Three people died and six people were injured in the incident.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps praises the "tremendous job" being done by the emergency services who attended the train derailment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says the train derailment near Stonehaven is "devastating news" and a "tragic incident".