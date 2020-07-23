Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said.

The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven include the train’s driver.

The6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail service crashed on Wednesdaymorning amid heavy rain and flooding.