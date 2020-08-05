Global  
 

Vikram Chandra on Kamala Harris making India proud, other top stories

Kamala Harris made India proud as she was chosen by Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate.

Harris will be the first Black woman and African American nominated for Vice President by a major party.

Meanwhile, back home, Bengaluru is tense after violence broke over an alleged derogatory Facebook post, following which a mob gathered outside the residence of a legislator in the city late on Tuesday, pelting stones and setting ablaze vehicles.

Over 145 suspects have been arrested so far, say the Bengaluru police, as the city returns to normalcy.

Watch the day's biggest headlines on editorji's playlist with Vikram Chandra.

Days before the crucial Rajasthan assembly session, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi. The meeting came amid indications of a possible breakthrough with Congress sources saying Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out. Reports say during the meeting Pilot camp was assured that all issues raised by them will be resolved. This and other big headlines in the editorji evening playlist with Vikram Chandra.

Rain wreaks havoc across the nation, after flood-like situation in Mumbai, now 14 people have been lost their lives in a landslide triggered by heavy rain for the last three days in Kerala's Idukki district, while many more are feared trapped. Meanwhile the Sushant Singh Rajput case is getting murkier by the day, the ED today questioned the late actor's former girlfriend in connection with a money laundering charge. Watch the day's biggest headlines on editorji with Vikram Chandra

India has crossed the 2 million cases mark for Covid-19. Total number of active cases is at 5,95,501 while the death toll is at 40,699. There is however some good news, growth of active cases has come down, this is because recoveries have been good. Having plateaued for a long while, the growth rate of active cases also seems to be on a decline. Could this mean that the spread of the virus is under control? Top stories with Vikram Chandra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking at the occasion the Prime Minister said the 'wait of centuries is over' and 'Ram Lalla who used to live in a tent will now have a grand temple'. For the ruling BJP, August 5, 2020, will go down in the annals of history as it completed two of its major promises on the agenda as the day marks one year of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.

US polls: Kamala Harris' uncle on her Indian roots, views on Kashmir, CAA [Video]

US polls: Kamala Harris' uncle on her Indian roots, views on Kashmir, CAA

Kamala Harris' uncle spoke to Hindustan Times' Rezaul Laskar about his niece's selection as the Vice Presidential candidate by US President-hopeful Joe Biden. A day earlier, Biden, the Democratic candidate taking on incumbent President Donald Trump in the polls in November, announced that Harris, an American of Indian and Jamaican descent, would be his 'running mate'. Gopalan Balachandran said that he sent his niece a congratulatory message saying her mother Shyamala would be proud of her. He also spoke about her ideology, political views and individual strengths. Balachandran spoke on Kamala's Indian roots, saying that she drew inspiration from her mother. He added that one of her strong suits is standing her ground and being able to convince her opponents to join her side. Kamala likes India but that doesn't mean that she'll give a 'free pass' to everything that the country does, he said. Harris hasn't shied away from expressing her opinion on India's domestic issues like the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The United States of America will vote on November 3 in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and widespread anti-discrimination protests. The US is the worst-hit country by the pandemic so far with over 50 lakh cases and 1.62 lakh deaths.

Deadly clashes in India's Bengaluru over Facebook post on Prophet [Video]

Deadly clashes in India's Bengaluru over Facebook post on Prophet

At least three dead in tech hub during violence over a reported derogatory post about the Prophet Muhammad, police say.

Bengaluru violence: DM to hold inquiry into the incident, says Karnataka Home Minister [Video]

Bengaluru violence: DM to hold inquiry into the incident, says Karnataka Home Minister

Violence broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post. 146 people have been arrested in the matter so far. Karnataka Home Minister, Basavaraj Bommai said, "It has been decided that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident. So far, 146 people have been arrested."

'Historic day for Indian community': Kamala Harris' uncle on her being selected as US VP candidate [Video]

'Historic day for Indian community': Kamala Harris' uncle on her being selected as US VP candidate

Indian-origin Kamala Harris is being selected as Democratic candidate for United States Vice President. Speaking on it, her maternal uncle said, "Our family feels happy. My sister, her mother, would have been very proud of her daughter. It is a historic day for the Indian community. My sister passed away in 2009, Kamala came here to immerse her mother's ashes in the Bay of Bengal. I spoke to her last time when I was in the US, in October-December last year. Today I sent her a message of congratulations." He further said, "She could not come here frequently in the last couple of years as she is a Senator. She is Indian and likes India but that doesn't mean that anything India says is right for her. She is also Jamaican, an African-American, she uses her own judgement."

