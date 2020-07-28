Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Halo Infinite is delayed until 2021

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Halo Infinite is delayed until 2021
Halo Infinite is delayed until 2021
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Halo Infinite joins the list of 2020’s delayed games

Halo Infinite joins the list of 2020’s delayed games Well, shit. Halo Infinite, one of the launch titles for the Xbox Series X and the latest in the...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •Polygon


Microsoft delays Halo Infinite to 2021

Microsoft delays Halo Infinite to 2021 Microsoft and 343 Industries are making the decision to delay the launch of Halo Infinite to 2021....
The Verge - Published Also reported by •PolygonArs Technica


Halo Infinite Multiplayer is Free-to-Play, Supports 120 FPS

Halo Infinite Multiplayer is Free-to-Play, Supports 120 FPS Halo Infinite will feature free-to-play multiplayer and support up to 120fps gameplay.
ExtremeTech - Published Also reported by •Polygon



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Top Trending Tech News | 8.12.20 | XBox Series X In November But No Halo Infinite [Video]

Top Trending Tech News | 8.12.20 | XBox Series X In November But No Halo Infinite

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 05:42Published
Next-Generation Xbox Console To Be Released In Time For The holidays [Video]

Next-Generation Xbox Console To Be Released In Time For The holidays

The new Xbox Series X next-generation console is scheduled to be released in November, Microsoft's gaming division made the announcement on Tuesday, though no specific date was given. The release of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Top 10 New Xbox Series X Games [Video]

Top 10 New Xbox Series X Games

Planning to get the Xbox Series X? You might want to keep these games on your radar! For this list, we're looking at some of the most exciting titles that were shown off at Xbox's July 23 showcase.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:19Published