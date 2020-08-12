Woman shares boyfriend's credit card information online after nasty break-up Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 11 minutes ago Woman shares boyfriend's credit card information online after nasty break-up In the age of the internet, messy breakupsoften unravel online for all of the world tosee — and things can get pretty ugly.That’s precisely what happened after one unidentifiedwoman was broken up with and ghosted by her ex.“Well my boyfriend broke up w me andhas been ghosting me for weeks nowso have fun and buy yourself somethingcute,” the scorned woman wrote.Attached to the tweet is what appearsto be the woman’s ex’s name, credit cardnumber, CVV and expiration date.On Reddit, the screenshot of thespiteful tweet received nearly 10,000 upvotesin just 8 hours in the r/trashy subreddit.In the comments, many people called out the “spitefuland destructive” ex for her “illegal” act of revenge.“I’ll never be able to wrap my headaround people who get mad after abreakup and do things that’ll put thembehind bars lmao,” one user added.According to the Cornell Law School LegalInformation Institute, fraudulent use of acredit card is punishable by up to 10 yearsin jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000 0

