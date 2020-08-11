Global  
 

Markets betting on Biden-Harris win: advisor

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 04:43s
Gerber Kawasaki's Ross Gerber says Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate fueled Wednesday's broad rally.

He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that cannabis stocks would benefit from a Biden administration, and he comments on Tesla's stock split move.

 The Trump campaign is calling Harris a "phony" and Biden's liberal "handler."
Kamala Harris made India proud as she was chosen by Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate. Harris will be the first Black woman and African American nominated for Vice President by a major party. Meanwhile, back home, Bengaluru is tense after violence broke over an alleged derogatory Facebook post, following which a mob gathered outside the residence of a legislator in the city late on Tuesday, pelting stones and setting ablaze vehicles. Over 145 suspects have been arrested so far, say the Bengaluru police, as the city returns to normalcy. Watch the day's biggest headlines on editorji's playlist with Vikram Chandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:52

 "So, I was a little surprised that he picked her," President Trump told reporters Wednesday. Vice President Pence said, "It's no surprise that he chose Senator..
Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27

 Shares are about to become more affordable for investors looking to tap into the electric-car maker's sharp rise.
Shares of Moderna jumped before paring their gains Wednesday after analysts said a $1.5 billion coronavirus vaccine supply agreement with the U.S. government could lead to similar deals with other countries. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09

After the announcement that they will be on the campaign trail together, the spouses of Joe Biden...
A childhood friend of Kamala Harris is sharing her favorite memories of the California senator after learning she was Joe Biden’s pick for vice president.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:09
Joe Holden reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:27
Natalie Brand reports the pair will appear together in Delaware.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00