Markets betting on Biden-Harris win: advisor

Vikram Chandra on Kamala Harris making India proud, other top stories



Kamala Harris made India proud as she was chosen by Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate. Harris will be the first Black woman and African American nominated for Vice President by a major party. Meanwhile, back home, Bengaluru is tense after violence broke over an alleged derogatory Facebook post, following which a mob gathered outside the residence of a legislator in the city late on Tuesday, pelting stones and setting ablaze vehicles. Over 145 suspects have been arrested so far, say the Bengaluru police, as the city returns to normalcy. Watch the day's biggest headlines on editorji's playlist with Vikram Chandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content