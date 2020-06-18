Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special at Netflix | THR News
Sarah Cooper, who has broken out during the pandemic on
TikTok for her Trump impersonations, including her viral "How to Medical" video, has landed a variety special at Netflix.
