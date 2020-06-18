Global  
 

Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special at Netflix | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special at Netflix | THR News

Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special at Netflix | THR News

Sarah Cooper, who has broken out during the pandemic on TikTok for her Trump impersonations, including her viral "How to Medical" video, has landed a variety special at Netflix.

Sarah Cooper, the comedian who went viral this year on TikTok and Twitter for her political satire videos impersonating Donald Trump,..
