Shroud is coming back to Twitch It's official: Livestreamer and clutch kingMichael "Shroud" Grzesiak is returning to Twitch.In October 2019, Shroud left his 7 million followerson Twitch to stream exclusively for Mixer.He was part of the wave of Twitch streamerswho left the platform and signed contracts withFacebook Gaming, Caffeine, YouTube and others.He spent some time as a free agent after theMicrosoft-owned service Mixer was dissolved andmerged with Facebook Gaming, but on August 11,the streamer announced that he is "coming home".Fans have already begun camping out inShroud's channel, hyping each other upand sending the streamer donations andsubscriptions before he's even gone live.Fellow streamers such as Timothy "TimTheTatman"Bethar and Hammoudi "Yassuo" Abdalrhman have alsowarmly welcomed Shroud back onto the platform.Prior to leaving for Mixer, Shroud wasone of the biggest personalities on Twitch.The former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive progained a massive following for his exceptionalaim, threat awareness and cool under pressure.Shroud confirmed he'll be streaming on Twitchagain on August 12 at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST

