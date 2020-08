Heart Shaped Lightning

Occurred on August 11, 2020 / Bloxwich, West Midlands, UKInfo from Licensor: "We were sat outside our home on the evening of 11/08/2020 enjoying the lightning when my husband decided to try capture the lightning in slow motion.

It didn't take long as it was striking and flashing every few seconds, it was only when we came in and viewed them back we spotted the lightning had formed a heart in the sky."