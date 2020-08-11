How to Play 9000 Piece Pick Up

Occurred on July 24, 2020 / Brisbane, Queensland, AustraliaInfo from Licensor: "My mum had spent a couple of months working on a 9000 piece puzzle, taking up our dining room.

She finally finished the puzzle so my dad held the board up so we could take a photo of her next to the puzzle before packing the puzzle away.

We joked to mum that it would be funny to tip it on the floor, she didn't believe we would so I made sure to catch it on camera!"