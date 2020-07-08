Global  
 

Bunch of Bison Running Down the Road





Occurred on August 8, 2020 / Lamar Valley, Wyoming, USA Info from Licensor: "We were driving through Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park.

As we were about to drive over a hill the cars in front of us stopped and we saw this small herd running together.

My camera had a large lens so I used my phone to make sure to capture it.

The sound of their hooves on the asphalt is almost cathartic.

After they cleared this narrow area they were able to get off the road and head down to the river just below."

