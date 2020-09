Toy with Troubling Feature Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 13:54s - Published 3 weeks ago Toy with Troubling Feature Occurred on August 6, 2020 / Lorain, Ohio, USAInfo from Licensor: This store was stocking a Hasbro Trolls doll with a weird and upsetting feature. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this