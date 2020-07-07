Global  
 

Report: Trump to visit Wisconsin on Monday to counter DNC

According to NBC News, President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin on Monday as a counter to the Democratic National Convention, which is also beginning that day.

FROM THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONALCONVENTION IN MILWAUKEE.SINCE JOE BIDEN IS NOT INMILWAUKEE IN THE DNC, THEREPUBLICAN PARTY IS PLANNING TOSTEAL SOME OF THE SPOTLIGHT.




