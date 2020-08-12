Media Titan Sumner Redstone Has Died At 97

Billionaire and media titan Sumner Redstone died on Tuesday.

He was 97.

As chairman of Viacom and National Amusements, Redstone drew headlines both for his deal-making as well as his turbulent personal life.

CNN reports Redstone spent his final years on a veritable merry-go-round of controversy and legal battles.

In one courtroom brawl, a former girlfriend described Redstone as a "living ghost" obsessed with daily sex.