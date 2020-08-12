Global  
 

Media Titan Sumner Redstone Has Died At 97

Billionaire and media titan Sumner Redstone died on Tuesday.

He was 97.

As chairman of Viacom and National Amusements, Redstone drew headlines both for his deal-making as well as his turbulent personal life.

CNN reports Redstone spent his final years on a veritable merry-go-round of controversy and legal battles.

In one courtroom brawl, a former girlfriend described Redstone as a "living ghost" obsessed with daily sex.

Sumner Redstone Dies at 97 | THR News [Video]

Sumner Redstone Dies at 97 | THR News

Sumner Redstone, the hard-charging mogul who parlayed his father’s New England drive-in theater business into a media empire that now flows into virtually every avenue of entertainment, has died. He was 97.

Media mogul and Army veteran Sumner Redstone dies at 97

 Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family's drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97. ViacomCBS Inc., which he lead for decades, remembered..
Media titan Sumner Redstone dies at 97

 Sumner Redstone, a titan of the entertainment industry, has died. He was 97. Redstone was chairman emeritus of ViacomCBS, and chairman and CEO of National..
Sumner Redstone: US media mogul dies aged 97

 His influential entertainment empire included ViacomCBS and Paramount Pictures.
Media mogul Sumner Redstone dead at 97 [Video]

Media mogul Sumner Redstone dead at 97

Viacom and CBS Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone, the media mogul who took his father's movie theater chain and built it into an empire that included Paramount Pictures, CBS and MTV, has died at 97, ViacomCBS and National Amusements said on Wednesday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Media titan Sumner Redstone dies at 97

Sumner Redstone, a titan of the entertainment industry, has died. He was 97. Redstone was chairman...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Mediaite•WorldNews


Sumner Redstone, media mogul who led ViacomCBS Inc. for decades, has died at 97

Sumner Redstone, media mogul who led ViacomCBS Inc. for decades, has died at 97.
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Japan Today•SeattlePI.com•CBS News



Sumner Redstone, Former Executive Chairman Of CBS And Viacom, Dies At 97 [Video]

Sumner Redstone, Former Executive Chairman Of CBS And Viacom, Dies At 97

Sumner Redstone, the Boston-native who turned a chain of drive-in movies into a media empire has died at 97.

Media Mogul Sumner Redstone Dies At 97 [Video]

Media Mogul Sumner Redstone Dies At 97

Billionaire media mogul Sumner Redstone has died. The former executive chairman of CBS and Viacom was 97 years old. CBS News' Jamie Yuccas reports on his life and legacy.

Content Is Still King: Remembering Sumner Redstone [Video]

Content Is Still King: Remembering Sumner Redstone

Sumner Redstone is remembered as a dealmaker and media empire builder. He famously coined the term "content is king!"

