Media Titan Sumner Redstone Has Died At 97

Sumner Redstone, the hard-charging mogul who parlayed his father’s New England drive-in theater business into a media empire that now flows into virtually every avenue of entertainment, has died. He was 97.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:31Published
Viacom and CBS Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone, the media mogul who took his father's movie theater chain and built it into an empire that included Paramount Pictures, CBS and MTV, has died at 97, ViacomCBS and National Amusements said on Wednesday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.