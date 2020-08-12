Video Credit: WCBI - Published 12 minutes ago

Fire re-entry animation vo the newly created biden-harris ticket goes public for the first time.

Joe biden announced california senator kamala harris would be his vice presidential pick tuesday.

The two appeared together for the first time as a presidential ticket in wilmington, delaware this afternoon.

Senator harris becomes the first african-american woman to ever be on a presidential ballot.

During his remarks, biden called the up- coming election "life-changing."

The biden campaign raised more than 10-million dollars within a few hours of the announcement.

Video in monitor kamala harris is the first black american woman and the first asian- american on a major party ticket as the presumptive democratic vice presidential nominee.

But she also represents two iconic institutions known for their legacies: historically black howard univeristy and alpha kappa alpha - the nation's oldest black sorority.

Elise preston spoke with one of harris' sorority sisters.

Pkg: as the political spotlight shines on kamala harris...it's these decades-old college photos that her sorority sisters love to share: "she can go from a rich belly laugh to a very analytical moment where she just kind of cuts to the chase!"

Sorority sister jill louis says senator harris is making history... while carrying on the legacies of two iconic institutions.

"thank you for joining us here at my alma mater, howard university" ...harris graduated from the historically black college where she became a member of alpha kappa alpha - the nation's first black sorority.

"our motto is service to all mankind.

//here are women who are college women and feel that sense of duty to provide uplift."

It's a mission harris has spoken about throughout her career.

"we must honor sisterhood and we must honor service!"

Howard university in washington d-c is one of the most notable historically black colleges...known as h-b-c- u's...founded shortly after the slave era.

National civil rights museum curator dr noelle trent says h-b-c-u's serve a critical purpose: "the role of historically black colleges and universities is putting out people who have been trained to think and view the world differently."

While many things have changed since their college days... louis says her view of sisterhood hasn't.

"what does sisterhood mean to you 34 years after you were initiated into alpha kappa alpha?"

"sisterhood maintains us, it checks us it corrects us.

It supports us it cheers us."

...she's hoping to help her friend become the next vice president.

Elise preston, cbs news.

