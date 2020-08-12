Macon 30-Day-Fund distributed to qualified small business in Macon

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 days ago

Another stride to help small businesses in Macon.

There's another stride to help small businesses.

Today, founders of the macon 30 day fund gave more than 20 grants... to several business owners affected by the pandemic.

41 nbc jatrissa wooten there ... as businesses received their grants today.

:29-:33 1:00-1:04 the final round of the macon 30 day fund awards..revealed.

Nearly 140-thousand dollars in grants given away to 86 macon small businesses.

Recipient tedra huston (houston) says receiving money for her business m-j-m consolidated services is a blessing.

Huston says during the pandemic, she had to cut jobs.

But now with revenue from the 30 day fund...she can call her employees back to work.

Sot: tedra huston: owner mjm consolidated services "i actually called those employees yesterday and let them know that i will be in touch with them over the next couple of days and reaching out to those businesses and seeing how we can help them."

Macon's 30 day fund advisory board member bryan nichols says the covid-19 crisis put hundreds of small businesses in macon-bibb at risk--leaving owners struggling to survive.

Nichols says the 30 day fund will address some of the financial challenges business owners face.

He says the fund is set up to save as many jobs as possible.

Sot: bryan nichols advisory board "a lot of people don't realize they are not just trying to keep their businesses open but it's also their livelihood.

So it's not just the bills of the business they have to pay but also their bills at home" nichols says the advisory committee reviewed over 200 applications and voted on which small businesses were qualified.

He says each business owner had to meet specific criterias such as having at least 3 employees at their establishment.

Nichols say another fact to mention -- the monies