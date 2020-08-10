Global  
 

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Of the Big 5 college football conferences, two are in and two are out.

Today the Big 12 announces their decision on whether to play this fall.

12 are canceling football this season because of the coronavirus, the big 12 remains all in.

League commissioner victor boschini says his athletes want to compete, so the conference will work to provide the safest possible environment.

The big 12 plans to test athletes in high contact sports like football three times a week.

There will also be e-k-g' and blood tests.

The big 12 will play nine conference games plus one non-conference game.

The conference schedule was pushed back to september 26th.

The lee university campus will be void of their high profile sports until at least january.

The gulf south conference announced they are canceling all high risk sports, including basketball, until the first of the new year.

Golf and cross country will be the only sports allowed to compete




