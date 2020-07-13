Huntsville Hospital CEO breaks down coronavirus risks to football players

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

State and local health officials.

Waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville tonight- after asking huntsville hospital's c-e-o about the conferences that have started to cancel seasons.

Huntsville hospital c-e-0 david spillers told me he thinks college football season should happen..

But there are risks involved.

Spillers explained he read and saw reports some of the conferences that cancelled seasons made the decision because the schools in their conference are located in communities already seeing a lot of cases.

Spillers told me if the more cases in a community the greater the chance for transmission on the field.

He said football could be a disaster - if an entire team gets the virus.

However, spillers told me explaining to players why they can't play won't be easy.

"someone who grew up playing football.

Everytime you walk on to a football field you're taking a risk.

Probably risks that are far greater than catching covid.

Athletes today are 300 lbs and run sub five second 40s.

There is a risk when somebody like that runs into you.

I think to tell an athlete the risk is too great they're going wait a minute i risk my knees, my back, concussions, i risk things that are probably far more dangerous to me as a young adult than covid.

Why not play?"

Spillers said he thinks it's time to manage some of these risks and move forward and - and it's really unknown what will happen until the seasons start.

Live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.