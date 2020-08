Cuyahoga County Democrats are reacting to Joe Biden's vice-presidential selection of Kamala Harris.

'No brainer,' Cuyahoga County Democrats react to Biden's vice-presidential selection of Kamala Harris

News 5 Cleveland "She's a woman of exceptional intellect, exceptional pride and valor you can't help but be excited to support and uā€¦ https://t.co/2lAmwoqSUN 25 minutes ago