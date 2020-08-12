Marshall County first responders get upgraded radio system

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 days ago

Decision.

Marshall county is one step closer to getting a new tool for first responders.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli tells us how a new county-wide radio system will help keep you safer.

"the marshall county sheriff tells me on a good day, the service for their radios is only able to cover about 60 percent of the county.

With this new radio system - they will be able to have 95 percent of the county covered."

Vo: at wednesday's marshall county commission work session - sheriff phil sims said the new county wide radio system will improve communication between first responders.

The new radio system will be a p-25 system - which is the same standard used by several federal and state agencies.

It allows for different agencies to better communicate to keep the community safe.

In marshall county - sheriff phil sims said the system will help his office contact police departments the different cities in the county and marshall medical centers more efficiently in emergency situations.

Sot: phil sims, marshall county sheriff: "we may have an instance of a shooting or we may have a car chase, or we might have something that goes across county and city lines, where we need to communicate with those agencies in real time, we don't have that ability to do that."

Sophia looklive: today the marshall county commission approved to fund their part of the infrastructure in the county so that the new radios will work on the p25 system.

In albertville - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

Once that infrastructure is in place for the updated system - the next step will be to purchase new