Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Floppy disks are still used by Boing 747s for software updates.
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Floppy disks are still used by Boing 747s for software updates.
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:03s - Published
1 hour ago
Floppy disks are still used by Boing 747s for software updates.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Boeing 747s still get critical updates via floppy disks
Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Boeing’s 747-400 aircraft, first introduced in 1988, is...
The Verge - Published
2 days ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
YouTube
California
Coronavirus disease 2019
Facebook
Microsoft
UEFA Champions League
TMZ
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Kamala
Sumner Redstone Dies
Stein Mart
Shocking
Sunset
Murphy
WORTH WATCHING
Case against Trump, Pence 'open and shut' -Harris
Trump ran Obama economy 'into the ground': Harris
Belarus protests: UN human rights chief condemns crackdown
Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on Joe Biden Picking Kamala Harris as Running Mate | THR News