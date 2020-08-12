Global  
 

Asian American votes could be impactful come November's election

With Senator Kamala Harris picked to be Joe Biden’s running mate, what does this mean for one of the fastest-growing voting ethnic groups?

Tweets about this

JoycePr31191900

Joyce Price RT @MSNBC: As Asian Americans become more politically active, candidates from both parties have increasingly gone after their votes, believ… 6 hours ago

benramosss

Ben! RT @RonnieChatterji: Per @anitakumar01, Asian American vote could make the difference in PA, MI, & NC. In NC, we have ~141k eligible AAPI v… 19 hours ago

RonnieChatterji

Ronnie Chatterji Per @anitakumar01, Asian American vote could make the difference in PA, MI, & NC. In NC, we have ~141k eligible AAP… https://t.co/A1Vg7e0HHC 21 hours ago

Deb10454

Deborah Brown @realDonaldTrump You should talk! You have never & will never be worthy of Black, Hispanic, Mexican-American, Musli… https://t.co/E6qNPQ4UE4 2 days ago