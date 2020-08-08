Global  
 

Over 200 students at two Indiana schools in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Over 200 students at two Indiana schools in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Over 200 students at two Indiana schools in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Over 200 Delta High School and Delta Middle School students are in quarantine due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

