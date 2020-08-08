Over 200 students at two Indiana schools in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure
Over 200 Delta High School and Delta Middle School students are in quarantine due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Mater Dei High School Warns Parents and Students of Postive COVID-19 CasesAn Email and letter sent home with parents warn of a possible exposure within the high school community. The entire football will quarantine until August 20, 2020.
Speakers Were Required To Attend Keller ISD Board Meeting In Person, Now There's A Possible COVID-19 ExposureMonday's Keller ISD board meeting was to discuss the prevention of the virus in schools, and now, those in attendance are being asked to quarantine after one speaker tested positive.
LAUSD Offers Glimpse Into What Schools Will Look Like Once Students ReturnWith the start of the new school year less than two weeks away, the Los Angeles Unified School District provided a glimpse into what it will look like once students are allowed to return to the..