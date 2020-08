Attaboy sells T-shirts to help staff, honor March tornado victims Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:10s - Published 8 minutes ago Attaboy sells T-shirts to help staff, honor March tornado victims An East Nashville bar has come up with a creative way to support its employees during the pandemic while honoring the two who were killed in the March tornado. 0

