BJP MLA in Moradabad feeds over 170 cows on Krishna Janmashtami

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad organised an event for cows on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

MLA Rajesh Kumar Singh fed around 170 cows in a 'gaushala' on August 12.

He served the cows-jaggery, 'daliya' and other nutritious foods on the occasion.