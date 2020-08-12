BJP MLA in Moradabad feeds over 170 cows on Krishna Janmashtami

Indian wrestler and member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Babita Phogat came out in support of Kangana Ranaut. Amid the ongoing conflict between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Babita Phogat urged people to support Kangana Ranaut. "Uddhav govt's action against Kangana Ranaut shows that they are frustrated. They can't scare Kangana. She is fearless," said Babita Phogat.
In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, parents staged protest over school fees amid COVID-19. They beat utensils and raised placards. Parents demanded the school associations to not ask for full fees given the current pandemic situation.
Two persons have been arrested by a team of forest department with around 80 parrots in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on September 08. Parrots were kept in a cage and being smuggled in a bus coming from Moradabad to Meerut. Conductor and driver of the bus have been arrested in this regard. Parrots will be released in Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary.
Artisans in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are hopeful of their business turning around amid coronavirus pandemic. They are hopeful as government is discussing ways to boost manufacturing of Indian toys. Demand for wooden toys has increased amid conflict with China. People are looking for alternatives and supporting local products these days. Speaking to ANI, an artisan, Basheer Ahmed, said, "Demand for these toys has increased amid conflict with China. People are looking for alternatives and supporting local products."
Statue makers of Moradabad got busy after 'bhoomi pujan'of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They are getting continuous orders for making of idols of Lord Ram and Parashurama. Arpit Agrawal, a trader, said, "Idols of Lord Ram and Ram Darbar are in high demand, especially in Ayodhya and others parts of Uttar Pradesh."
Devotees offered prayers at Birla Temple in the national capital on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Nation is dipped in the festive mood of Janmashtami. Priest performed 'aarti' after birth of Lord Krishna in Delhi's Gol Market area.
Devotees offered prayers and sang devotional songs at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in UP's Mathura on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Nation is dipped in the festive mood of Janmashtami. Devotees danced to the tunes of devotional songs at Delhi's ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash area. They celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with religious zeal. Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat's Dwarka is decked up with colourful lights to celebrate birth of lord Krishna.
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 09 informed that the state has recorded 6,711 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The active infection which Uttar Pradesh has recorded is 64,028 till date. The state has 76.09% of recovery till date.
At least five people lost their lives while saving a calf, which fell into a well in UP's Gonda. The reason of their deaths is poisonous gas inside the well. Incident took place when a man went inside the well to save a calf, he saved the calf from the well but due to poisonous gas he fell unconscious. When other people went into the well to save him, they also fell unconscious and drowned. Four men from a same family and one person from their neighbouhood died. Police is investigating the matter.
Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during the Health Ministry briefing on September 08 informed about the contribution of states to the COVID-19 statistics. Rajesh Bhushan said, "Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 62% to the total active cases in the country." He further informed that these five states account for 70% of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 infection. Health Ministry Secretary further informed that there are 14 states and Union Territories that have less than 5000 COVID-19 cases.
On the occasion of Janmashtami, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash on August 12. He offered prayers at the temple. Nation is dipped in the festive mood,..
Priests and 'sevadars' celebrated Krishna Janmashtami at Nand Bhavan Temple in Nandgaon in Mathura. Only priests and 'sevadars' celebrated the Krishna Janmashtami here, as temple is closed for public..