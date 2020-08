Residential Property Manager Issues Letter About Safety Worries In Chicago Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:48s - Published 5 minutes ago Residential Property Manager Issues Letter About Safety Worries In Chicago The letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot from Steven P. Levy of Sudler property management said crime and unrest has Chicago residents in so much fear of their safety that they are thinking of leaving the city. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Natmate 🌈 I’d also add that residential property management companies are the worst of the worst vultures here. My bro’s pro… https://t.co/anDTrPRaXB 1 week ago