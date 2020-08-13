Fly Llama Brewing opening in Biloxi this fall

Video Credit: WXXV - Published on August 13, 2020

Fly Llama Brewing will be opening their doors in Downtown Biloxi sometime in mid-October.

This fall you could be tapping into a new local brewery.

There will be at least- 20 different rotating taps, - four year round beers, hard - seltzers and craft sodas.

