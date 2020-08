Known prostitute arrested for stealing $90K from Las Vegas tourist on Fourth of July

-90- THOUSAND DOLLARS....FROM A CLIENT.POLICE IDENTIFIED HER AS.....TALISHA FERGUSON.ACCORDING TO THE DETECTIVE'SREPORT....A MAN FROM OUT OF STATE WASTRAVELING TO ARIZONA.....TO BUY A HOUSE.....FOR HIS FAMILY.ON JULY -4-TH....HE STOPPED IN LAS VEGAS ANDCONTACTED.....A PROSTITUTE ONLINE.THE REPORT SAYS....HE SHOWED HER THE CASH AT INHIS HOTEL ROOM...AT THE WESTGATE....AND....WHEN HE FELL ASLEEP.....SHE TOOK THE MONEY.FERGUSON IS NOW FACINGCHARGES.....FOR GRAND LARCENY ANDPROSTITUTION.POLICE HAVE FOUND THE VEHICLETHEY BELIEVE.....WAS USED TO TR

