College football remains divided on playing in the fall

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 03:49s - Published 5 minutes ago

WHICH ONES WILL STILLTRY TO COMPETE THE REST OF THEYEAR?IT LOOKS AS IF SOME STILL WILLTRY TO, ESPECIALLY THELEAGUES FOCUSED ON COLLEGEFOOTBALL.23ABC SPORTS DIRECTOR KARI OSEPTAKES A LOOK AT THEDIVISION AMONG COLLEGEATHLETICS.COLLEGE FOOTBALL MEANS BUSINESS..

.AND NOT JUST IN THE SENSETHAT IT LOVES TO COMPETE.

ITMEANS SERIOUSFINANCIAL MONEY FOR MANYCOLLEGES ACROSS THISCOUNTRY.

MAKING DECISIONS TOPOSTPONE OR CANCEL SEASONSTHAT MUCH MORE DIFFICULT.WHILE CONFERENCES LIKE THEBIG-TEN, PAC-12 ANDMOUNTAIN WEST HAVE ALREADYDECIDED TO PUSH THEIR FALLSPORTS TO AN UNCERTAIN SPRINGSEASON .

.

.OTHERS LIKE THEBIG 12, ACC AND SEC AREATTEMPTING TO STICK TO THEIRFALL SEASONS.LEAVING SOME BIG QUESTIONS MARKSFOR COLLEGEFOOTBALL.SAFETY, OBVIOUSLY SHOULD BE ATTHE TOP OF THE CONCERN.

HOWEVER,WHEN YOU'RE DEALING WITH THATLEVEL, TALKING ABOUT A LOT OFMONEY, A LOT OFMONEY.WITH EXPERIENCE AT EVERY LEVELOF FOOTBALL.

.

COACHLITTLEJOHN KNOWS JUST HOW TOUGHIT IS TO MAKE A UNIFYINGDECISION ACROSS THE COUNTRY FORALL OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL,ESPECIALLY WITH MONEY ON THELINE.HE ALSO KNOWS JUST HOW TOUGH ITIS FOR ALL PLAYERS WHO AREMISSING OUT ON A SEASON LIKEGARCES MEMORIAL GRADAND FRESNO STATE JUNIOR CHRISCOLEMAN WHO WAS EAGERTO STEP BACK INTO HIS NORMALROLE.JUST THE COMPETITIVE NATURE THATI HAVE IN THE SEASON THAT I CAMEUP LAST YEAR HAVING TO PLAY BOTHWAYS.

THIS YEAR HOPEFULLY ONLYGETTING A PLAY RECEIVER, I WASREALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO HAVINGTHAT OPPORTUNITY.AND I'M NOT GOING TO SAY IT WASSTRIPPED AWAY BUT YOU KNOW ITKIND OF FEELS LIKEIT'S TAKEN AWAY FOR THE TIMEBEING.

IT'S JUST KIND OF, IT'SHARD AND IT BRINGS ALOT OF OTHER QUESTIONS THATNOBODY HAS THE ANSWERS TO.QUESTIONS THAT TRICKLE DOWN FROMTHE COLLEGE LEVELTO HIGH SCHOOL.JUNIORS OR SENIORS DRAFTELIGIBLE AT THE FOUR YEAR LEVEL,YOU LOOK ATTHE JUNIOR COLLEGE LEVEL WITHTHE SOPHOMORES AND FRESHMENQUALIFIERS YOU LOOK AT THE HIGHSCHOOL LEVEL WITH KIDS AS THEYTRANSITION TOTHEIR SENIOR YEARS WITH MANY OFTHEM MAKE A BIG JUMP FROM THEIRJUNIORTO SENIOR YEAR FROM A RECRUITINGSTANDPOINT.

I THINK OVERALL INJUNIORCOLLEGE FOOTBALL YOU'RE STILLTRYING TO ALLOW THESE YOUNGPEOPLE THEOPPORTUNITY TO TRANSFER.LIKE COLEMAN, CARL JONES ANDCAMERON WILLIAMS SAWTHEIR HOPES OF PLAYING THIS FALLDASHED ON TUESDAY AS THEPAC-12 OFFICIALLY POSTPONED THESEASON.BUT, HOW MUCH MORE DIFFICULTWILL IT BE FOR THE ATHLETESWHO DON'T GET TO COMPETEWATCHING OTHER CONFERENCESPOSSIBLY PLAY?WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR QUITE AWHILE NOW, AND FOR US TOPOSTPONE THE SEASON, LIKE I SAIDWAS SMART, BUT WATCH OTHERPEOPLE ACTUALLY PLAY AND GO ONWITH THE SEASON, IT WOULD SUCK.IF THEY DO TRY TO HAVE A SEASON,THEN WE COULD BE ABLE TO SITBACK AND, LIKE, JUST REFLECT OFFWHAT THEY DID WRONG IF ANYTHINGDID GO WRONG.

SO THAT'D BE APOINT IN TIME WHERE WE CAN SITAND LEARN, AND JUST WATCH WHATTHEY DID.

AND IF EVERYTHINGWORKS AND WE'LL PROBABLY HAVEOUR SEASON.

FROM THE POWER FIVECONFERENCES TO THE JUNIORCOLLEGES, ALL OF THESE TEAMSJUST WANT SOME ANSWERS WHICHSEEMS TO BE THE MOST UNLIKELYTHING IN THE NEAR FUTURE.THE POWERS THAT THEY NEED TO ASKCOACHES AND EVEN PLAYERS ANDADDRESS SOME OF THOSE CONCERNSMOVING FORWARD AND WITH THEHOPESTHAT THERE'S SOME PROVISIONSTHAT ARE YOU KNOW WILL BE MADETO HELP, I REALIZE THAT YOU'RENOT GOING TO HELP EVERY SINGLESTUDENT ATHLETE IN EVERY SPORT,BUT AT LEAST TRY TO COME UP WITHSOME SOLUTION TO HELP.FROM COACH LITTLEJOHN TO THEPLAYERS, ALL OF THEM ARE AWARETHAT EVEN THE PLAN TO PLAY THEIRSEASONS IN THE SPRING ISNOR IS THE IDEA THAT THESE OTHERCONFERENCESSTILL LOOKING TO PLAY WILL GETTO THIS FALL.

WHILE MOST PEOPLEWOULD LIKE TO SEE A UNIFIEDDECISION FOR ALL OF COLLEGEATHLETICS THAT DOESN'T SEEM TOBE A POSSIBILITY EITHER.I CAN AT LEAST GUARANTEE THATI'LL BE EXTRA EXCITED TO TOSEE THESE TEAMS BACK IN ACTIONWHENEVER THAT MAY BE.FOR 23ABC SPORTS, I'M KARI OSEP,BACK TO YOU.HERE'S 23ABC'S METEOROLOGISTBRANDON MICHAELS WITH