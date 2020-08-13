Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits Fort Myers

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:28s - Published
HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits Fort Myers

HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits Fort Myers

HUD Secretary Ben Carson visited Fort Myers Wednesday to check in on local public housing and discuss a relatively new program.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lee County shares pandemic's effect on tourism [Video]

Lee County shares pandemic's effect on tourism

The Tourist Development Council says revenue from Lee County's bed tax was down by 20 percent in June compared to last year. The number of overnight stays in hotels was cut in half from April to June.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:40Published
Back in Motion's tips for losing the Quarantine 15: Push-ups at home [Video]

Back in Motion's tips for losing the Quarantine 15: Push-ups at home

Back in Motion Fitness Performance and Physical Therapy in Fort Myers is offering a few helpful tips for losing the Quarantine 15 at home.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:25Published
Back in Motion's tips for losing the Quarantine 15: Squats at home [Video]

Back in Motion's tips for losing the Quarantine 15: Squats at home

Back in Motion Fitness Performance and Physical Therapy in Fort Myers is offering a few helpful tips for losing the Quarantine 15 at home.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:17Published