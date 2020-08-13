HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits Fort Myers
HUD Secretary Ben Carson visited Fort Myers Wednesday to check in on local public housing and discuss a relatively new program.
Lee County shares pandemic's effect on tourismThe Tourist Development Council says revenue from Lee County's bed tax was down by 20 percent in June compared to last year. The number of overnight stays in hotels was cut in half from April to June.
Back in Motion's tips for losing the Quarantine 15: Push-ups at homeBack in Motion Fitness Performance and Physical Therapy in Fort Myers is offering a few helpful tips for losing the Quarantine 15 at home.
Back in Motion's tips for losing the Quarantine 15: Squats at homeBack in Motion Fitness Performance and Physical Therapy in Fort Myers is offering a few helpful tips for losing the Quarantine 15 at home.