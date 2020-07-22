Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:14s - Published 3 weeks ago

A business in Locust Point has a strong message for the people targeting them because they are owned by black businesswomen: We’re here to stay and most people are happy about that.

Sweet Victory for Ice Queens who faced hate and harassment

WMAR2 NEWSKADHIM SHOWS US WHATHAPPENING TO THE ICE QUEENSSNOWBALL SHOP AND HOW THEY'RESHOWING LOVE IS MORE POWERFUTHAN HATE.These sweet treats are arealization of a dream for IceQueens Snowball Shop ownerDasia Kabia.

Dasia Kabia Owner18:23:29-18:23:45“I do justthink Isnowballs.

Than I see some ofthe kids, especially some ofthe young black girls that arecoming here.

They are like ohif you did your dream maybe Ican do mine.

That means waymore to me than just makingsnowballs” The shop has beenthe target of harassment andracially charged hate multiptimes.

18:24:32-18:24:50“Things being stolen.

Peoplejust saying negative thingslike we donthat they donof business in their area.

Orcalling us these people, thesepeople or you people are doingthat.

Definitely has beenlot of that going on” Forevery horrible comment andnasty actionmakes sure to pour in love ansupport.

Councilman EricCostello is working with otherlocal leaders and says therewill be an increased policepresence near the shop.They're asking people to callpolice immediately if you seeor hear any furtherharassment.

18:26:31-18:26:52“It hurts but than I lookbehind me, literally directlybehind me and my familiesthere.

I look outside and theneighborhood is there.

I lookon Instagram or Facebook andpeople are sending supportivemessages.

They are like weso excited that you are here,and how can anyone not loveyou?

Those things, thatkeep me positive” Showing usall that even when the worldcan be nastyhelp us all get through it.

InLocust Point Eddie KadhimWMAR2 News.THEY ARE OPEN FROM 11-9EVERYDAY BUT MONDAY ANDTHERAROUND THE CORNER.