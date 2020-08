Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:34s - Published 11 minutes ago

A group of Martin County elementary school students will have to quarantine for the next two weeks because of the coronavirus.

Martin County classroom to quarantine after student shows coronavirus symptoms

STUDENTS WILL HAVE TOQUARANTINE FOR THE NEXT TWOWEEKS.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICTTELLS US, IT AFFECTS STUDENTSIN ONE CLASSROOM AT SEAWINDELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

STUDENTSONE ONE BUS ROUTE HAVE ALSOBEEN TOLD TO STAY HOME FOR 14DAYS ..

AFTER A PEER SHOWEDPOSSIBLE SYMPTOMS OFCORONAVIRUS.

TODAY WAS JUSTTHE SECOND DAY BACK FOR MARTINCOUNTY STUDENTS.THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SAIDTONIGHT: "WE CONTINUE TO ASKALL OF OUR STUDENTS ANDEMPLOYEES TO STAY HOME IF THEYARE EXPERIENCING SYMPTOMS OFILLNESS.

THIS IS OUR NUMBERONE RISK MITIGATIONSTRATEGY... IT CANNOTSTRESSED ENOUGH."GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS ISPRAISING SCHOOLS FOR T