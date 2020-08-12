Harris joins Biden with attack on Trump
Kamala Harris has made her first appearance with Joe Biden since being namedhis running mate, and has launched a heated attack on Donald Trump.
Ms Harrissaid America was 'crying out for leadership' but had suffered greatly throughthe coronavirus crisis due to Mr Trump's handling of the situation.
Kamala Harris is a 'risky' vice president pick, Donald Trump says US President Donald Trump has told reporters he thinks Joe Biden has made a"risky pick" for vice president in Kamala Harris. Mr Trump also criticised MsHarris for saying "horrible things" about his opponent in November. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published on January 1, 1970
8/12: Red and Blue Biden and Harris make first appearance together; Dems demand U.S. Postal Service investigation
CBS News
3 hours ago
In her first speech as Biden's running mate, Harris promised to be trouble for Trump. Meanwhile, the...
Newsday - Published
2 hours ago
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris delivered an aggressive one-two punch on the character and performance of...
New Zealand Herald - Published
6 hours ago Also reported by •
SBS
‘Radical leftist’ or not progressive enough? In the hours after Ms. Harris’s announcement as...
NYTimes.com - Published
4 hours ago
