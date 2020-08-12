Global  
 

Harris joins Biden with attack on Trump

Harris joins Biden with attack on Trump

Harris joins Biden with attack on Trump

Kamala Harris has made her first appearance with Joe Biden since being namedhis running mate, and has launched a heated attack on Donald Trump.

Ms Harrissaid America was 'crying out for leadership' but had suffered greatly throughthe coronavirus crisis due to Mr Trump's handling of the situation.

Kamala Harris is a 'risky' vice president pick, Donald Trump says [Video]

Kamala Harris is a 'risky' vice president pick, Donald Trump says

US President Donald Trump has told reporters he thinks Joe Biden has made a"risky pick" for vice president in Kamala Harris. Mr Trump also criticised MsHarris for saying "horrible things" about his opponent in November.

Black Women Asked Their Party for What They Wanted. What Happens After the Kamala Harris Pick?

 Kamala Harris is the first woman of color on a major party ticket. For the women who helped get her here, the moment is joyful, and worrisome.
Biden, Harris vow to 'rebuild' America post-Trump

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched their joint bid for the White House Wednesday, with vice presidential nominee Harris saying Americans are "crying out for..
Trump slams Kamala Harris over her presidential primary performance

 "I watched her. I watched her poll numbers go boom, boom, boom. Down to almost nothing," President Trump said.
Donald Trump administration to ease showerhead rules

 The Trump administration wants to change the definition of a showerhead to let more water flow, addressing a pet peeve of the president who complains he isn't..
Donald Trump has talked to Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence about saving 2020 college football season

 U.S. President Donald Trump and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence have talked about saving the 2020 football season.
Biden and Harris’s Incident-Free, Audience-Free Debut

 For all the oddities endemic to a mid-virus presidential campaign, the pair’s maiden gathering reflected a scene that seemed entirely plausible, even..
8/12: Red and Blue

 Biden and Harris make first appearance together; Dems demand U.S. Postal Service investigation
It's Kamala Harris for Biden's prosecution of case against Trump

In her first speech as Biden's running mate, Harris promised to be trouble for Trump. Meanwhile, the...
US election: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris attack Trump in first appearance together after VP pick

US election: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris attack Trump in first appearance together after VP pick Joe Biden and Kamala Harris delivered an aggressive one-two punch on the character and performance of...
G.O.P.'s Raw Personal Attacks on Kamala Harris

‘Radical leftist’ or not progressive enough? In the hours after Ms. Harris’s announcement as...
Kamala Harris joins Joe Biden for first event together.

Some Bay Area Progressives Reluctant To Put Support Behind Harris

Wilson Walker reports on how not all Bay Area Democrats are enthused about Sen. Kamala Harris being picked for VP (8-12-2020)

Vice-President Joe Biden, VP Pick Kamala Harris Make Debut As Running Mates

Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his pick for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris made their first appearance as running mates. KPIX 5's Allen Martin talks to CBS..

