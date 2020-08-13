Jacob Cayer found guilty of intentional homicide, trial continues
The man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother was found guilty Wednesday.
Homicide of SabrinaTeague as charged incount one of theinformation."ALSO NEW AT 10..YOU HEARD THEJUDGE READ THEVERDICT..JACOB CAYER HASBEEN FOUND GUILTYOF TWO COUNTS OFINTENTIONALHOMICIDE IN THE 20-16 KILLINGS OF TWOHOBART WOMEN.EARLIER IN THEDAY..CAYER TOOK THESTAND AND DENIEDKILLING HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND AND HERMOTHER..BUT THEJURY DID THENRETURN THAT GUILTYVERDICT.THIS MEANS THETRIAL WILL GO INTOPHASE TWO..TOMORROWJURORS WILL STARTTO DECIDE IF CAYERIS RESPONSIBLE FORTHE KILLINGS..BASEDON HIS MENTALCAPACITY ANDCONDITION.