Jacob Cayer found guilty of intentional homicide, trial continues Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:42s - Published 7 minutes ago Jacob Cayer found guilty of intentional homicide, trial continues The man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother was found guilty Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Homicide of SabrinaTeague as charged incount one of theinformation."ALSO NEW AT 10..YOU HEARD THEJUDGE READ THEVERDICT..JACOB CAYER HASBEEN FOUND GUILTYOF TWO COUNTS OFINTENTIONALHOMICIDE IN THE 20-16 KILLINGS OF TWOHOBART WOMEN.EARLIER IN THEDAY..CAYER TOOK THESTAND AND DENIEDKILLING HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND AND HERMOTHER..BUT THEJURY DID THENRETURN THAT GUILTYVERDICT.THIS MEANS THETRIAL WILL GO INTOPHASE TWO..TOMORROWJURORS WILL STARTTO DECIDE IF CAYERIS RESPONSIBLE FORTHE KILLINGS..BASEDON HIS MENTALCAPACITY ANDCONDITION.TO DECISION 20-20..JOE BIDEN AND





