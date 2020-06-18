Heavy rains bring respite in Delhi; downpour in NCR likely in next 48 hours

Heavy overnight and early morning rains in the national capital brought respite from the humid weather.

The weather bureau predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in Delhi during the day.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted 'light to moderate intensity rain' for adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Jind, Narwana, Meham, Gurugram, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Hodal, Bulandshahar, Gulothi," the IMD tweeted early on Thursday morning.

The downpour caused waterlogging in many areas of Delhi.

An underpass in Dwarka witnessed waterlogging in the morning.

New Delhi Railway Station area has also been waterlogged.

On Wednesday, dark clouds had hovered over national capital during the day.

It started raining around 6 pm, continuing intermittently throughout night and on Thursday morning.

Around 10 pm an intense spell of rain was recorded at Lodhi Road, Safdarjung and Palam stations, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre Delhi.

As per the regional weather forecasting centre, heavy rains are expected to lash NCR for the next two days.