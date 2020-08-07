Global  
 

St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:38s - Published
St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks, 08/12/2020
Hockey Night in Canada: Canucks vs. Blues - Game 1

Watch live on television and online as the Vancouver Canucks battle the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of...
CBC.ca - Published


calvinyounglee

CALVIN YOUNG RT @TSN_Sports: Horvat scores twice as Canucks beat Blues in series opener. MORE: https://t.co/jXEsaMoX0v https://t.co/aWNNzSlQPH 11 seconds ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Horvat scores twice as Canucks beat Blues in series opener. MORE: https://t.co/jXEsaMoX0v https://t.co/aWNNzSlQPH 1 minute ago

tannerspearman

Tanner Spearman RT @ESPNStatsInfo: The Vancouver Canucks netted 3 power play goals in their 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup… 5 minutes ago

devinecelt

devinecelt RT @BleedinBlueFS: #stlblues played better than round-robin, but when the result is the same, it makes you wonder if it matters. https://t.… 15 minutes ago

stlcentral_st

St. Louis Sports Final Score: August 12, 2020 at 09:30PM | St. Louis Blues, 2, Vancouver Canucks 5 19 minutes ago

RichSlate

Richard Slate RT @NHLdotcom: Bo Horvat scored twice for the Canucks in a 5-2 win against the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round. The g… 19 minutes ago

pocogal

Jean Honig RT @Airchecker: What a game Vancouver Canucks beat St Louis Blues the Stanley Cup Champs 5-2 tonight. A total team game. Markstrom was e… 21 minutes ago

imleftsharknow

beeereht RT @TSN_Sports: The Vancouver Canucks defeat the St. Louis Blues to take Game 1 of the series! https://t.co/Ko9Xec1eS1 21 minutes ago


