Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID

The couple, who got engaged last October, eloped to Santa Barbara, California and were married at a seaside resort on the 2nd of June, with Dennis sharing that "It was beautiful, just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride."
Content loading... To fans, Ricky Martin appeared to be the “king of the world” when his 1999 song, “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” became a smash. But the singer looks back on his early solo success as a time of personal turmoil, stemming from his struggle to embrace his authentic self. In a new interview with Apple Music’s “Proud Radio,” Martin spoke at length about the “heavy sadness” he experienced prior to coming out as gay a decade ago.
India is set to celebrate nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at Delhi's Red Fort amid Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened in and around Red fort ahead of the event. Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal on Thursday. Wearing of masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation were thoroughly followed at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of second consecutive term in office. Curtailed Independence Day celebrations have been planned due to the Covid situation. Security measures have also been intensified across the Capital. Police were seen checking vehicles in several parts of the city. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
