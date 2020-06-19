Global  
 

Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID

Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID

Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID-19, and Ricky Martin feared he'd never perform again.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan move to Santa Barbara County, where Oprah is a neighbor

 Harry and Meghan have moved into their fourth home since January, in Santa Barbara County where Oprah and other celebs have luxury estates.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Buy Montecito Home

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Los Angeles for greener pastures ... in the lush, super-exclusive city of Montecito ... and the Oprah connection seems..
'Finding Freedom' tells Harry and Meghan's reasons for flight: 'Blindsided' by racism, tabloid coverage

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex say they did not cooperate in the book about them, "Finding Freedom." But it reads as if they did.
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie wed [Video]

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie wed

The couple, who got engaged last October, eloped to Santa Barbara, California and were married at a seaside resort on the 2nd of June, with Dennis sharing that "It was beautiful, just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drop $14 Mil on Spectacular Montecito Estate

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Montecito, home of Oprah and many other celebs, and now we know which home they bought ... and it's insanely lavish...
Meghan Markle to break royal tradition and vote in 2020 election [Video]

Meghan Markle to break royal tradition and vote in 2020 election

Meghan Markle will break the tradition of the British royal family and vote in the 2020 U.S. election.

Ricky Martin 'Cried' When He Came Out, 'Super Happy' Since [Video]

Ricky Martin 'Cried' When He Came Out, 'Super Happy' Since

Content loading... To fans, Ricky Martin appeared to be the “king of the world” when his 1999 song, “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” became a smash. But the singer looks back on his early solo success as a time of personal turmoil, stemming from his struggle to embrace his authentic self. In a new interview with Apple Music’s “Proud Radio,” Martin spoke at length about the “heavy sadness” he experienced prior to coming out as gay a decade ago.

Ricky Martin 'locked himself in the studio' to cope with coronavirus anxiety [Video]

Ricky Martin 'locked himself in the studio' to cope with coronavirus anxiety

Ricky Martin has shared that he dealt with his anxiety surrounding the coronavirus pandemic by shutting himself in the recording studio.

La Wedding Loca: Ricky Martin wants a 'four day' wedding celebration [Video]

La Wedding Loca: Ricky Martin wants a 'four day' wedding celebration

Ricky Martin has revealed his big plans to hold a major wedding party with all four of his and husband Jwan Yosef's children present.

Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day

India is set to celebrate nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at Delhi's Red Fort amid Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened in and around Red fort ahead of the event. Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal on Thursday. Wearing of masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation were thoroughly followed at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of second consecutive term in office. Curtailed Independence Day celebrations have been planned due to the Covid situation. Security measures have also been intensified across the Capital. Police were seen checking vehicles in several parts of the city. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for COVID-19, shared stage with PM Modi on Aug 5

 Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccine [Video]

Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccine

A Brazilian state has signed an agreement to produce Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, that some say was approved too quickly.

